Trudeau Must Heed Opposition Call To Reinstate Per-Vote Subsidy

Prime Minister Just Trudeau’s honeymoon with Canadians has continued, marred only by the constant questions regarding “cash for access” and electoral reform. The House of Commons is on a long Xmas and New Year’s break. The government benches no longer have to answer questions in the House of Commons on the electoral reform and “cash for access” quagmires. The prime minister and his crew must feel relieved.

It seems Santa has delivered a gift to the prime minister this Christmas. The NDP, Greens and the Bloc are asking Trudeau to reinstate the per-vote subsidy, initially brought in by Jean Chretien. Until wrongly done away by the Conservatives, the per-vote subsidy — with all the other changes that were brought in — had done an effective job of reducing the influence of big money in Canadian politics.