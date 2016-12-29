Trudeau’s Liberals may be setting military up to fail

The Trudeau Liberals have been at the federal helm for over one year now, and the grace period afforded any new government is rapidly coming to an end. During the election campaign Trudeau had promised to end Canada’s combat role in Iraq. Once in power, the Liberals settled for the compromise solution of not renewing the combat air mission when it was scheduled to expire last February.

While the CF-18 fighter jets were in fact re-patriated to Canada, the refueller and reconnaissance aircraft continue to support the U.S.-led air campaign in Iraq and Syria. As for boots-on-the-ground, the Trudeau Liberals actually increased the number of Special Forces trainers deployed to assist the Kurds in the battle against the Daesh evil-doers. The training role originally assigned to these Canadian commandos was soon defrocked when it was reported these ‘trainers’ had been involved in numerous firefights. Afraid to be caught exceeding their political masters’ mandate, military brass went to great lengths trying to explain to Canadians how firing rifles and rockets in battle is not ‘combat,’ so long as you are doing so in self-defence . . . or defence of others . . . or in order to eliminate a threat that might later endanger you . . . or anyone at anytime for that matter.