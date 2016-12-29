Trump’s Buy America pledge could set off a trade war with Canada because of a ferry terminal

John Ivison National Post

The Americans have never been good at listening to foreigners – “consultation” usually means lecturing or bullying.

This state of affairs is hardly likely to improve when Donald Trump brings his particular brand of megaphone diplomacy to the White House.

For Canada, one of the first potential flashpoints in the new bilateral universe could be in Prince Rupert, B.C.

Even prior to Trump’s election, the Americans were threatening to cut ferry services to the port city on the province’s northern coast, unless Ottawa allows Buy America provisions to apply on Canadian soil – something the previous government called “an affront to Canadian sovereignty”.

The state of Alaska leases a ferry terminal in Prince Rupert and wants it re-built using Buy America rules that freeze out Canadian companies bidding on the contract.