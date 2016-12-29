National Newswatch

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s husband releases fake funeral guest list

By — Dec 29 2016

The late Zsa Zsa Gabor’s husband Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt has infuriated Hollywood by sending out a “fake” tip sheet of stars he claims are attending her funeral.

Gabor’s former publicist Edward Lozzi is fuming over an announcement promising names such as Kris Jenner, Larry King, George Hamilton, Kathy Hilton, Carol Channing and Quincy Jones at the event.

Invites were sent for the Friday service at the Church of the Good Shepherd, asking to “Join us for the celebration of life.”

But Lozzi tells us, “This funeral is fraudulent and despicable and a circus.”

