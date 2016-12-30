A list of the newest recipients of the Order of Canada, announced Friday

OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. David Johnston announced the latest 100 appointments to the Order of Canada Friday, including three companions, 22 officers and 75 members. Here is a list of those being invested later in 2017 at ceremonies that will also mark Canada's 150th birthday:

COMPANIONS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

The Honourable Morris Jacob Fish, C.C., Q.C., Montreal, Quebec.

For his eminent service as a jurist, notably as a justice of the Supreme Court of Canada.

Victoria M. Kaspi, C.C., Montreal, Quebec.

For her global renown as an astrophysicist and for her celebrated insight into the behaviour of neutron stars.

Michael Ondaatje, C.C., Toronto, Ontario.

For his enduring contributions to Canadian literature as one of Canada’s most acclaimed writers of fiction and poetry. This is a promotion within the Order.

OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

John William Bandler, O.C., Dundas, Ontario

For his scientific contributions that have helped to position Canada at the forefront of microwave engineering.

David G. Barber, O.C., Winnipeg, Manitoba

For his leadership in environmental science and for his contributions to the study of arctic sea ice processes.

Russell Braun, O.C., Georgetown, Ontario

For his accomplishments as an internationally renowned opera singer and cultural ambassador for our country.

Michel Dallaire, O.C., O.Q., Montreal, Quebec

For his contributions as a leader in industrial design, shaping the character of our public spaces with his creations. This is a promotion within the Order.

John Haig de Beque Farris, O.C., Bowen Island, British Columbia

For his contributions to the development of the venture capital industry and the technology sector in western Canada.

Norman Foster, O.C., Fredericton, New Brunswick

For his extensive body of work as a playwright, which has enriched the Canadian theatre canon.

Anne Giardini, O.C., Vancouver, British Columbia

For her varied contributions to our nation’s forestry sector, to higher education and to the literary community.

William Rodney Graham, O.C., Vancouver, British Columbia

For his multi-faceted contributions to contemporary visual arts in Canada, notably in photography, film and installation art.

Lewis Edward Kay, O.C., Toronto, Ontario

For his pioneering research in biochemistry and medical imaging science which explores the structure and behaviour of proteins.

Bryan Kolb, O.C., Lethbridge, Alberta

For his leadership and for his contributions to our scientific understanding of brain function and development.

Richard Borshay Lee, O.C., Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions to anthropology as a scholar and mentor, particularly for advancing our understanding of hunter-gatherer cultures.

Peter G. Martin, O.C., Toronto, Ontario

For his innovative research on interstellar matter and for establishing two world-renowned institutes of astronomy and astrophysics.

Craig McClure, O.C., Toronto, Ontario

For his international leadership on HIV/AIDS, notably for his efforts to increase the availability of treatment options in the developing world.

The Honourable Ellen Irene Picard, O.C., Edmonton, Alberta

For her contributions as a jurist and legal scholar who helped establish the field of health law in Canada.

Michael J. Sabia, O.C., Montreal, Quebec

For his entrepreneurial leadership of and contributions to the rejuvenation and transformation of several iconic Canadian companies.

Michael Schade, O.C., Oakville, Ontario

For his achievements as a renowned tenor and for his contributions to the world of opera. This is an honorary appointment.

The Honourable Hugh Segal, O.C., O.Ont., Toronto, Ontario

For his commitment to public service and to effective public policy as a scholar and senator. This is a promotion within the Order.

Howard Leslie Shore, O.C., New York, New York, United States of America and Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions to the film music industry as an internationally celebrated composer and conductor.

Donald T. Stuss, O.C., O.Ont., Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions as an internationally respected neuropsychologist who has expanded scientific understanding of brain function, injury and rehabilitation.

Charles Haskell Tator, O.C., Toronto, Ontario

For his advocacy as a world-renowned authority on concussions and for promoting increased safety in sports. This is a promotion within the Order.

Lorne Trottier, O.C., Beaconsfield, Quebec

For his generosity as one of Canada’s leading supporters of research and education in the sciences. This is a promotion within the Order.

Paul Cronin Weiler, O.C., Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States of America and Vancouver, British Columbia

For his contributions to reforming labour and employment standards as one of North America’s foremost legal scholars.

MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Michael Adams, C.M., Toronto, Ontario

For his leadership in public opinion research and for his insights into Canadian values and identity.

Howard Adelman, C.M., Toronto, Ontario

For his pioneering work on refugee sponsorship and for his contributions to the establishment of refugee studies as an academic discipline.

Marguerite Andersen, C.M., Toronto, Ontario

For her role as a pioneer in women’s studies in Canada and for her contributions to francophone literature reflecting the Canadian woman’s experience.

Jan Andrews, C.M., Lanark, Ontario

For her contributions to Canadian culture as a children’s book author and as a pioneer of Canada’s storytelling movement.

Wesley Armour, C.M., Moncton, New Brunswick

For his leadership as an entrepreneur and for his dedication to the well-being of his community.

H. Anthony Arrell, C.M., Toronto, Ontario

For his achievements in the investment industry and for his contributions to strengthening public institutions in his community.

Manon Barbeau, C.M., O.Q., Montreal, Quebec

For her achievements in film production and for her dedication to First Nations youth.

Leonard A. Bateman, C.M., O.M., Winnipeg, Manitoba

For his contributions to advancing the development and distribution of hydroelectric power, notably as the former head of Manitoba Hydro.

Donna June Bennett, C.M., and Brian Leslie Finley, C.M., Campbellford, Ontario

For their dedication to fostering the performing arts, musical education and community building in rural Ontario.

Paul Michael Boothe, C.M., London, Ontario

For his contributions to shaping federal and provincial economic and fiscal policy as an academic and as a senior public servant.

Pierre-Michel Bouchard, C.M., Quebec, Quebec

For his dedication to promoting culture and sport and for his civic engagement with the City of Quebec.

Andre Bourbeau, C.M., C.Q., Dunham, Quebec

For his contributions to the development of Canada’s music and opera scene and for his dedication to the next generation of musicians.

Bonnie Brooks, C.M., Toronto, Ontario

For her transformative leadership in Canada’s retail industry and for her extensive civic engagement.

Linda Cardinal, C.M., Ottawa, Ontario

For her research and contributions to public policy development and to the advancement of language rights.

Katherine Carleton, C.M., Peterborough, Ontario

For her efforts to promote a thriving arts and culture sector in Canada as an advocate and voice for Canadian orchestras.

Elaine Carty, C.M., Vancouver, British Columbia

For her contributions to advancing women’s health care options, particularly for her instrumental role in establishing professional midwifery care in British Columbia.

Louise Champoux-Paille, C.M., C.Q., Montreal, Quebec

For her contributions as an administrator and for her commitment to promoting women in governance.

Harold Everett Chapman, C.M., Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

For his seven decades of leadership in the co-operative movement.

Jan Christilaw, C.M., Vancouver, British Columbia

For her national leadership in obstetrical care, and for her efforts to improve maternal health in developing countries.

Ruth Collins-Nakai, C.M., Calgary, Alberta

For her contributions as a physician leader, particularly in the field of cardiology.

Peter Dalglish, C.M., Toronto, Ontario

For his efforts to alleviate child poverty worldwide, notably by establishing and leading Street Kids International.

Michael David Dan, C.M., O.Ont., Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions as a philanthropist, notably for his partnerships with Indigenous people.

Ronald J. Daniels, C.M., Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America and Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions as a university administrator and for his achievements as a champion of community engagement.

Libby Davies, C.M., Vancouver, British Columbia

For her long-standing commitment to helping marginalized people and for her ardent defence of social justice.

Rayleen V. De Luca, C.M., O.M., Toronto, Ontario

For her contributions as a clinical child psychologist and for her dedication to improving the lives of vulnerable Canadian children and families

William Arthur Downe, C.M., Toronto, Ontario

For his commitment to enhancing diversity and inclusion in the financial industry and for his generosity in support of education and health care initiatives.

Irene Dube, C.M., S.O.M., and Leslie Dube, C.M., S.O.M., Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

For their philanthropic leadership, which has strengthened health, education and community organizations across Saskatchewan.

Janet Ecker, C.M., Ajax, Ontario

For her contributions to provincial politics in Ontario and to Canada’s financial services industry.

Deborah Ellis, C.M., O.Ont., Simcoe, Ontario

For her acclaimed work as a young adult author and for her philanthropic support of many humanitarian causes.

William MacDonald Evans, C.M., Ottawa, Ontario

For his sustained leadership of Canada’s space program as president of the Canadian Space Agency.

James Bruce Falls, C.M., Don Mills, Ontario

For his development of ground breaking research techniques in ornithology and for his lifelong leadership in nature conservation.

John Foerster, C.M., Winnipeg, Manitoba

For his contributions to health care administration, notably for developing a renowned teaching hospital and health research centre in Manitoba.

Chen Fong, C.M., Calgary, Alberta

For his influential philanthropy in the field of healthcare and for fostering the development of companies which produce medical devices.

Richard French, C.M., Chelsea, Quebec

For his contributions to enhancing public institutions and for his efforts to bridge the public sector and the business world.

Jacqueline Guest, C.M., Calgary, Alberta

For her contributions as a children’s book author who promotes multiculturalism, youth literacy and Indigenous culture.

Gloria Margaret Gutman, C.M., O.B.C., Vancouver, British Columbia

For her research and leadership in the field of gerontology and for her advocacy against elder abuse.

George Norman Hillmer, C.M., Ottawa, Ontario

For his contributions to the study of Canada’s foreign policy and international relations in the 20th century.

Robin Hopper, C.M., Victoria, British Columbia

For his contributions as a ceramist who has advanced the discipline by introducing a number of innovative techniques.

Anne-Marie Hubert, C.M., Montreal, Quebec

For her commitment to parity and inclusion in business and for her skill in corporate governance.

Benoît Huot, C.M., Saint-Lambert, Quebec

For his contributions as a parasport ambassador and inspiration to youth and for his excellence as a Paralympic swimmer.

Michael Ignatieff, P.C., C.M., Budapest, Hungary and Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions to the advancement of knowledge as a human rights scholar and reporter.

Liz Ingram, C.M., Edmonton, Alberta

For her contributions to the visual arts community through a variety of media including printmaking and digital media, and for cultivating emerging talent as an educator and mentor.

Ignat Kaneff, C.M., O.Ont., Mississauga, Ontario

For his contributions as a home builder and developer, and for his generosity in support of numerous education, health and social service initiatives.

Rudy Koehler, C.M., North York, Ontario

For his contributions as a business executive and for his philanthropy, notably directed at helping youth overcome adversity.

France Labelle, C.M., Montreal, Quebec

For her dedication to championing the rights of those most in need and to combating poverty and homelessness.

Patricia Anne Lang, C.M., Thunder Bay, Ontario

For her commitment to the growth and development of Ontario’s colleges as a long-time academic administrator.

Oryssia Lennie, C.M., Edmonton, Alberta

For her contributions to provincial politics in Alberta and to the improvement of federal-provincial relations.

Janice (Kahehti:io) Longboat, C.M., Six Nations Reserve, Ontario

For her efforts to preserve and disseminate knowledge of Indigenous medicine and culture.

Clarence Louie, C.M., Osoyoos, British Columbia

For his innovative contributions to increasing economic opportunities for Indigenous communities.

Robert Marleau, C.M., Ottawa, Ontario

For his public service and for his efforts to maintain the integrity of our national institutions.

Marie-Lucie Morin, C.M., Ottawa, Ontario

For her contributions to advancing Canada’s place in the world and for her professional mentorship.

Pierre Morrissette, C.M., Oakville, Ontario

For his business leadership as head of The Weather Network/MeteoMédia, which provides weather information to millions of Canadians.

Reza Nasseri, C.M., A.O.E., Edmonton, Alberta

For his innovative leadership in the construction industry and for his sustained commitment to charitable and community initiatives.

Mathew Nuqingaq, C.M., Iqaluit, Nunavut

For his artistic contributions as a jewellery designer and drum dancer, and for his leadership in Nunavut's arts community.

The Honourable David Onley, C.M., O.Ont., Toronto, Ontario

For tirelessly advancing the rights of people with disabilities, notably during his tenure as lieutenant governor of Ontario.

John Parisella, C.M., O.Q., Montreal, Quebec

For his social, political, diplomatic and academic engagement and for his dedication to major governance issues.

Benoît Pelletier, C.M., O.Q., Gatineau, Ontario

For his efforts to bring about interprovincial-territorial co-operation and for his advocacy on behalf of Francophone communities.

Gerald Pond, C.M., O.N.B., Rothesay, New Brunswick

For his contributions to information technology in Atlantic Canada and for his dedication to mentoring entrepreneurs.

Alfred H. E. Popp, C.M., Ottawa, Ontario

For his contributions to maritime law as a lawyer, policy expert and administrator.

Ash K. Prakash, C.M., Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions to promoting Canadian modern art as an author, collector and philanthropist.

Strinivasan Reddy, C.M., O.M., Winnipeg, Manitoba

For his engagement in community causes as an advocate for social justice, racial understanding, literacy and poverty reduction.

Richard J. Renaud, C.M., Montreal, Quebec

For his philanthropic generosity as founder of the Roasters Foundation and for his leadership within a number of charitable organizations in the Montreal community.

Jean-Lucien Rouleau, C.M., Montreal, Quebec

For his contributions to developing the field of cardiology as a researcher, clinician and university administrator.

Diane Sasson, C.M., Mount Royal, Quebec

For her commitment to eradicating domestic violence and for her advocacy in support of legal changes that would better protect victims.

Isaac Schiff, C.M., Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America and Montreal, Quebec

For his groundbreaking contributions as a doctor and administrator who has advanced women’s health, notably in the areas of infertility and menopause.

Annabel Slaight, C.M., O.Ont., Roche’s Point, Ontario

For nurturing a passion for science and nature among generations of Canadian children.

Julian Smith, C.M., Niagara on the Lake, Ontario

For his contributions to preserving cultural and historic sites in Canada and abroad.

David Steinberg, C.M., Bel-Air, California, United States of America and Winnipeg, Manitoba

For his achievements over five decades as a comedian, mentor and director in the entertainment industry.

Tanya Tagaq Gillis, C.M., Cambridge Bay, Nunavut

For her contributions to Canadian culture through her avant-garde Inuit throat singing.

Real Tanguay, C.M., Kitchener, Ontario

For his contributions to strengthening and promoting the automobile manufacturing sector in Canada.

Michael Tymianski, C.M., Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions to neuroscience, particularly through his leadership in investigating new mechanisms to protect the brain following a stroke.

Andre Vanasse, C.M., Outremont, Quebec

For his profound impact on Quebec literature and for his efforts to promote the literary arts.

Ellen White, C.M., O.B.C., Nanaimo, British Columbia

For her work as an Elder and community leader, and for her efforts to preserve the Hul'qumi'num language.

