Carbon tax rebate promised to keep Alberta greenhouses competitive with those in B.C.

Alberta’s greenhouses will remain on an equal footing with their British Columbian colleagues when the carbon tax kicks in, thanks to a new government rebate.

Greenhouse owners were worried their industry would take a huge hit when the $20 per tonne levy comes into force Sunday.

Alberta already imports $15-million worth of produce each year from B.C. and $50 million in ornamental flowers and shrubs; without some kind of exemption, greenhouses here ran the risk of losing further market share.