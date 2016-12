Charlie Sheen defends wishing Donald Trump dead in a tweet

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 21: Actor Charlie Sheen attends Meghan Trainor's performance on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Charlie Sheen has defended a tweet in which he expressed hope that Donald Trump will be the next celebrity death.

The actor, 51, posted a message about the US President-elect saying “Dear God, Trump next please!” shortly after the death of actress Debbie Reynolds.

He also included an emoji of a middle finger.

Sheen was criticised by Twitter users including @Lenyanw, who said: “Wishing his death? really? how low can you people be?”