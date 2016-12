Charlie Sheen tweets ‘Trump next please’ after death of Debbie Reynolds

Charlie Sheen caused controversy by tweeting that he hopes Donald Trump is the next victim of 2016.

He tweeted “Trump next, please” after the death of Debbie Reynolds, which appears to mean he wishes death on the president-elect.

While many were sharing touching memories and photographs of the fallen star, as well as of her daughter Carrie Fisher who died a day earlier, he shared his inflammatory thought about Mr Trump.