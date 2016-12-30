Government steps up security ahead of New Year’s kick-off to Canada’s 150th

Preparations are well underway on Parliament Hill for the official New Year’s kick-off to Canada’s 150th anniversary, including an increase in special security precautions around the nation’s capital.

“Sadly, we’ve seen some of the activities that take place, whether in Berlin or Paris, and you want to make sure that Canadians, when they come to their nation’s capital, feel very safe,” said Ottawa mayor Jim Watson ahead of Saturday’s event, which will see thousands gathered on the front lawn of Parliament for fireworks and a concert.