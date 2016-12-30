National Newswatch

Guelph, Ont., police officer faces assault charge arising from Sept. incident

By — Dec 30 2016

GUELPH, Ont. — A Guelph, Ont., police officer is facing an assault charge arising from an incident on Sept. 19.

Police say it's alleged the officer assaulted a person while taking them into custody.

They say as a result of an investigation by an external police service, Const. Corey McArthur was arrested on Friday and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Officials say McArthur, a 15-year veteran of the Guelph police, has been assigned to administrative duties and is to appear in court on Feb. 10.

The Canadian Press

