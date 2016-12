Kellie Leitch vows to move Canada’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

Leadership hopeful Kellie Leitch arrives at the national Conservative summer caucus retreat in Halifax on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. The two-day event will allow the party to prepare for next week's return of Parliament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch says she would move Canada’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem if she becomes prime minister.

“In the wake of the recent UN vote and the comments of John Kerry, Canada must demonstrate its support for Israel … As Prime Minister I will move the Canadian embassy in Israel to Jerusalem,” Leitch tweeted Thursday evening.