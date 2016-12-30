Michael Ignatieff named to Order of Canada

Michael Ignatieff was named to Order of Canada on Friday for his “contributions to the advancement of knowledge as a human rights scholar and reporter.”

The former Liberal Party of Canada leader was appointed to the order alongside 99 others including former Supreme Court justice Morris Fish, UNICEF’s HIV/AIDS division chief Craig McClure, and renowned astrophysicist Victoria Kaspi.

“I am delighted to recognize these new recipients of the Order of Canada in this milestone year,” said Governor General David Johnston in a release.

“Besides marking Canada’s 150th anniversary, 2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the Order. So let’s be inspired by the examples set by these remarkable Canadians and use this occasion to build a smarter and more caring country in which every individual can succeed to the greatest extent possible,” he said.