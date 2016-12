New laws in 2017: Everything you need to know

Start the New Year off on the right foot with this list of new laws coming into effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

Ontario and Alberta: Ban on door-to-door energy sales

Unsolicited door-to-door energy sales will be illegal in Alberta and Ontario in the new year. The Alberta ban on the high-pressure sales approach applies to a range of energy products and services, including natural gas, electricity, furnaces, hot water tanks, air conditions, windows and energy audits.