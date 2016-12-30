Police to provide update on Mississauga, Ont., deadly house explosion

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police and fire officials are expected to provide an update today on a deadly house explosion in Mississauga, Ont., that took place this summer.

Peel Regional Police say Mississauga's fire chief, the city's mayor and an investigator from the province's Office of the Fire Marshal will be among those at a news conference set for this afternoon.

Two people were killed and nine others were injured in the June 28 blast that rained debris all over a Mississauga neighbourhood, forcing hundreds from their homes.

Police identified two bodies found in the wreckage at the core of the blast as Robert Nadler and Dianne Page, both 55 years old.

Police had said in July that these were looking into the possibility that the blast was a criminal incident.

The local fire chief had called the damage caused by the explosion "extensive," and had noted that at least 69 residences had been affected by the blast.

The Canadian Press