One dead, 2 injured in Highway 401 crash in Ajax

AJAX, Ont. — One person has died and two others have been injured after a crash on Highway 401 in Ajax, Ont.

Police say a car and a transport truck collided early Friday morning.

They say three people who were inside the car were sent to hospital.

The truck driver was not injured.

Ontario Provincial Police say all eastbound lanes of the highway are closed at Salem Road in Ajax. (680News)

The Canadian Press