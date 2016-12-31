As Canada begins celebrating “once-in-a-lifetime” anniversary, Trudeau is in some other country on holiday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the 2016-2017 New Year’s Eve was “150 years in the making and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ring in the New Year together.”

But Trudeau was not in the country he leads at it marked the beginning of it’s 150th anniversary year.

He and his family were out of the country on holiday, his office said, at an undisclosed location.

During his first New Year’s Eve as prime minister, Trudeau took his family to the Caribbean island of Nevis and St. Kitts. While that trip was not publicized, journalists on the island quickly recognized the Canadian PM and published stories and photos.

This year, Trudeau’s office is keeping his destination closely guarded and would not, when asked Saturday, say what country he will be in to usher in the year in which Canada will mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation. Nor would his aides say what continent or even hemisphere he will be in