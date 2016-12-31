Behind the drive to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

As 2016 heads for the exits, Ian Anderson looks back on the year with a sense of accomplishment, but also a stark realization there’s more work ahead to build a bigger oil pipeline to Canada’s West Coast.

The head of Kinder Morgan Canada has become the point man for the planned expansion of the company’s existing Trans Mountain pipeline that runs from the Edmonton area to Burnaby, B.C.

The $6.8-billion project, which will almost triple the project’s capacity, cleared two significant hurdles this year. In May, Trans Mountain won approval from the National Energy Board, subject to 157 conditions, and then received a green light from the Trudeau government in November.

But, despite stiff opposition, the feat of obtaining pipeline approval — and gaining increased access to tidewater for provincial crude — earns Anderson the t