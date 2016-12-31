National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

Behind the drive to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

By — Dec 31 2016

Chris Varcoe

As 2016 heads for the exits, Ian Anderson looks back on the year with a sense of accomplishment, but also a stark realization there’s more work ahead to build a bigger oil pipeline to Canada’s West Coast.

The head of Kinder Morgan Canada has become the point man for the planned expansion of the company’s existing Trans Mountain pipeline that runs from the Edmonton area to Burnaby, B.C.

The $6.8-billion project, which will almost triple the project’s capacity, cleared two significant hurdles this year. In May, Trans Mountain won approval from the National Energy Board, subject to 157 conditions, and then received a green light from the Trudeau government in November.

But, despite stiff opposition, the feat of obtaining pipeline approval — and gaining increased access to tidewater for provincial crude — earns Anderson the t

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines