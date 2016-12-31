Canada defends Spengler Cup title with 5-2 victory over HC Lugano

Special teams were Canada’s backbone at the 2016 Spengler Cup, so it was only fitting that the championship-winning goal came while killing a penalty.

Cory Emmerton’s short-handed goal in the second period stood up as the winner as Canada downed HC Lugano 5-2 Saturday, defeating the Swiss side in the tournament final for the second straight year.

Canada came into the final with nine power-play goals over four games but was shut out on four chances Saturday. The other half of the special teams came though, however, as Canada allowed just one goal on six penalty kills while Emmerton scored the Canadians’ second short-handed goal of the tournament.