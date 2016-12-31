Donald Trump’s win ‘changes everything’ for Canada: Rona Ambrose

If his father is right and living next to the United States is like sleeping with an elephant, then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has some restless nights ahead of him, predicts interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose.

“This next year will be a big test for him,” Ambrose told host Chris Hall in a year-end interview with CBC Radio’s The House.

“[Donald Trump’s] election changes everything for us. That is why I say the fun is over and hard work has to begin.”

The Liberal government needs to adjust its policies in preparation of Trump’s inauguration in January, Ambrose said.