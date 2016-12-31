‘Mad Max’ Bernier will be the next Conservative leader — and other predictions for 2017

Each year at this time I make a few brave, foolhardy predictions for the year ahead, and rate the quality of my soothsaying from 12 months earlier. The 2016 instalment, I am sad to report, is even more than customarily painful for your correspondent.

I got it all wrong — and not just a bit wrong, but epically wrong. Here goes.

On Jan. 3, 2016, with the Leap Manifesto but a glimmer in Naomi Klein’s eye, I predicted Thomas Mulcair would remain leader of the New Democratic Party. “The Liberal custom,” I asserted, “established by inglorious precedent, is to drag each losing leader out behind the barn and send him to the afterlife with a curt thank-you. New Democrats have a tradition of sticking with leaders through several election cycles. They are also, to state the obvious, accustomed to not winning.”