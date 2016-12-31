Alberta PC leadership race heads into the second half

The Progressive Conservative party is likely the strongest it’s been since the Tory dynasty went down to defeat in the 2015 election, with the race for the PC leadership boosting membership and attracting attention from the media and public.

Yet as the campaign heads into the new year — and its climax at March’s leadership convention — the party is perhaps also wracked by deeper divisions than at any moment in its history.

The race has been marked by former Conservative MP Jason Kenney’s call for the PC party to merge with the Wildrose to form a new conservative party — a stance sharply opposed by the other three candidates in the race: Vermilion-Lloydminster MLA Richard Starke, Calgary lawyer Byron Nelson and former St. Albert MLA Stephen Khan.