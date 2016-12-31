The Latest: Trump holds New Year’s bash at Mar-a-Lago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

9:25 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is holding his annual New Year's bash at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Asked his New Year's resolution, Trump grinned and said: "Make America great again, OK? You knew that one."

Hundreds of guests have gathered in the club's grand ballroom, including action star Sylvester Stallone and romance novel model Fabio.

The menu calls for "Mr. Trump's Wedge Salad" as well as wild mushroom and Swiss chard ravioli, sliced tenderloin and pan seared sea bass. Baked Alaska and Crème Anglaise is on the menu for dessert.

Trump is attending along with members of his family.

___

9:15 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump says that "no computer is safe" when it comes to keeping information private.

Trump spoke to reporters briefly before his annual New Year's bash at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

He says that, if you have something important, you should "write it out and have it delivered by courier, the old-fashioned way. Because I'll tell you what — no computer is safe. I don't care what they say."

Trump has been reluctant to accept allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia tried to influence the U.S. election through hacking.

Trump says that he knows a lot about hacking and that it's "a very hard thing to prove."

Hundreds of club members and their guests are joining Trump to ring in the new year

___

4:30 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump has returned to his private club in Florida, after once again ditching his press pool and travelling to another of his clubs to play golf.

Both as a candidate and during the transition, Trump has often scoffed at tradition, such as allowing a group of reporters to follow him at all times to ensure the public knows where he is.

A member of Trump's golf club in Jupiter, Florida, posted a photo on Twitter of Trump on the greens Saturday morning and said about 25 U.S. Secret Service agents accompanied the president-elect. Reporters had not been advised of the trip.

Transition aide Stephanie Grisham confirmed that Trump had made a "last-minute trip" to the golf club, which is about a half-hour drive away from his Mar-a-Largo estate.

The Associated Press