Trump ditches media for golf game

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President-elect Donald Trump ditched his press pool once again — this time to play golf at his club in Jupiter, Florida.

A club member posted a photo on Twitter of Trump on the greens Saturday morning and said the president-elect was accompanied by about 25 U.S. Secret Service agents.

Transition aide Stephanie Grisham confirmed that Trump had made a "last minute trip" to Jupiter. She said the staff was not aware of the trip.

Trump has often eschewed traditions like allowing a group of reporters to follow him at all times.

The practice is meant to ensure that journalists are on hand to witness, on behalf of the public, the activities of the president or president-elect, rather than relying on secondhand accounts.

Jill Colvin, The Associated Press