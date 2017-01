US beat Canada 3-1 in world junior hockey

Colin White and Jordan Greenway scored early power-play goals and Joseph Woll made 25 saves to help the United States beat Canada 3-1 on Saturday for the top spot in Group B in the world junior hockey championship.

Jeremy Bracco also scored for the United States (4-0-0). White and Woll play at Boston College, Greenway at Boston University, and Bracco for Kitchener in the Ontario Hockey League.

Thomas Chabot scored on a 5-on-3 power play for Canada (3-1-0).

The Americans scored on two of their first three shots.

With Tyson Jost off for goalie interference, White scored at 4:31 by one-timing a pass from Greenway. Canadian defenceman Philippe Myers was called for kneeing less than a minute later and the Americans again took advantage. Greenway gathered the puck down low and breezed through the top of the crease untouched to tuck the puck past Connor Ingram at 6:04.

U.S. captain Luke Kunin was tossed from the game early in the second period. He flattened Myers behind the net and was given a five-minute interference major and game misconduct. Myers did not return.

Charlie McAvoy’s tripping penalty gave Canada its sec