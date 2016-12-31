Year-in-review: From gordian knots to climate change, the Top 5 Canadian political stories of 2016

With the last sunset of the year just hours away, we bid farewell to 2016. Goodbye and good riddance.

Internationally, this has been a year of strife, division, upheaval and dread. Terrorism and war are taking a terrible toll in the Middle East and the democratic consensus that has prevailed in the West since the war is under new threat from populist authoritarianism.

Britain voted to leave the European Union, part of a Europe-wide political struggle with migration. Donald Trump won the nastiest American election in memory. Suddenly all kinds of things that we have taken for granted — expanding global trade, a stable balance of power — no longer appear certain. Worse still, climate change indicators got more and more worrying.

To make a grim year grimmer, every time we turned around a beloved figure was dead.