Addressing indigenous issues requires change at every level

The election of the Trudeau government raised many hopes and expectations in the indigenous community and its supporters. For the first time since Paul Martin we had a prime minister who gave much time and attention to indigenous issues.

The release of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) full report set out an ambitious agenda, and much seemed possible. Before the Christmas break, Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his willingness to meet, to be held accountable, and to make progress on the recommendations and vision of the TRC.

There are some difficult facts to consider. The indigenous population, the first peoples of the land we now call Canada, number about five per cent of t