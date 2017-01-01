Bernier says campaign has raised over $1 million

Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. iPolitics/Matthew Usherwood

Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier says his campaign has now raised over $1 million.

“Thanks to all of my supporters, we’ve beat our own targets and raised more than $1 million this year,” the MP for the Quebec riding of Beauce posted on his Facebook page Saturday.

“I’m unafraid, unapologetic, and uncompromising in my pursuit of greater freedom, responsibility, fairness and respect.”

The post was accompanied by a graph showing Bernier surpassed his fourth quarter fundraising goal of $500,000, bringing in closer to $600,000.