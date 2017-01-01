Canadian reportedly among dead in Istanbul shooting

A manhunt stretched on in Turkey Sunday for an assailant who unleashed a salvo of bullets in front of and inside a crowded Istanbul nightclub during New Year’s celebrations, killing at least 39 people before fleeing.

Foreigners accounted for 24, or nearly two-thirds of the attack’s victims, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported. Many were from the Middle East, including Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, although countries from India to Belgium reported their citizens among the casualties.

The private Dogan news agency in Turkey said Sunday the dead also included one Canadian