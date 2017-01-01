Canadians prepare for New Year’s Day polar bear swims coast to coast

A reveller jumps into the frigid North Atlantic in Herring Cove, N.S. in the annual polar bear swim on Friday, Jan. 1, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Thousands of Canadians will ring in the new year by dipping into the country’s frigid oceans and lakes today.

The polar bear swims are held annually in a number of communities including Vancouver, Toronto, Halifax and Charlottetown, and proceeds from donations go to various charities.

Last year’s event drew more than 2,000 participants to Vancouver, which boasts the oldest and largest “Polar Bear Club” in the country, and hundreds more participated in Halifax and cities in Ontario.

Organizers warn that people with heart conditions should sit the dip out, and kids should stay with adults while they’re in the water.