Fireworks, performances across the country to mark start of Canada’s 150th year

A Canada Day tradition was repurposed Saturday night to herald the start of Canada’s 150th year.

A massive fireworks display over Parliament Hill — usually reserved for July 1 — took place Saturday evening to mark the beginning of 2017 and a year-long birthday bash across the country. A kaleidoscope of colours cascaded behind the Parliament Buildings under a dark, overcast sky. Hours later a second, even more spectacular display of pyrotechnics, was staged at midnight to ring in the new year.

Revellers took in the festivities under snowy skies. Gov. Gen David Johnston, wearing a parka and toque, was on hand to help kick off a year of Canada 150 events and joined Heritage Minister Melanie Joly in relighting the centennial flame. Candles were distributed to onlookers.

A stage with a giant red and white “Canada 150” banner dominated Parliament Hill. Young people were on hand to carry flags of the provinces and territories. And the huge crowd of spectators was kept entertained by Canadian artists that included Radio Radio, Brett Kissel and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Heritage Department spokesperson Katherine Cyr had said the celebration in the capital was set to cost about $2.5 million.