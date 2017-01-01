Here’s how Alberta’s carbon tax works and how it will affect your wallet

The carbon tax kicked in on Jan. 1. at $20 per tonne. Here’s what you’ll see this year.

What you’ll pay.

At the pump, the per-litre carbon tax on gasoline is 4.49 cents. It’s 5.35 cents on diesel and 3.08 cents for propane. Natural is increasing by $1.011 per gigajoule. Marked farm fuels (purple gas) are exempt. The rate is based on the amount of carbon pollution released by the fuel when it’s combusted, not on the mass of fuel itself.

The government estimates the cost of the tax, based on typical fuel use and before rebates, to be $191 for a single adult, $259 for a couple and $338 for a couple with two children.

There’s no levy on electricity.

The government pegs the indirect costs