Idealism, Music, Hockey…The People who Stir Canadian Pride

In our final survey of the year, and as the country prepares to celebrate its 150th birthday, we decided to explore what makes Canadians proud of their country.

To do this, we came up with a wide-ranging list of 78 different items, realizing that we could have had an almost infinite list of ideas to probe for. So, with the caveat that this is by no means the definitive list of items that could stir passion for Canada, this second release will focus on the 36 individuals whose names we included in our survey. Yesterday, we shared the top 20 list of things we are proud of.