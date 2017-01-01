In 2017, let Trudeau’s honeymoon finally be over

If there is a wish among many ordinary Canadians, hard-pressed to make ends meet, it’s surely that 2017 finally brings to an end Justin Trudeau’s political honeymoon.

A wasted 2016 now lies one day behind us.

Taxpayers, the life blood of the Trudeau government’s free-spending recklessness, will know soon enough if the Liberals finally focus on our domestic economy or wrap themselves instead in the Canadian flag as if the country’s celebration of its 150th birthday on July 1 is all about them.

It is not, of course, but we are talking here of a prime minister who so obsesses to be the centre of attention that, when he posed last summer with some of our victorious Olympic athletes from Rio, he actually posed with their medals around his neck.