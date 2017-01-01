National Newswatch

Legal threats fly in internal B.C. NDP battle

By — Jan 1 2017

georgia-collins-has-withdrawn-from-the-race-to-be-the-b-c-n

As a potential NDP candidate in the approaching May election, Georgia Collins seemed to have it all.

Smart, friendly and photogenic, the Vancouver Island single mom had emerged as a tireless and effective opponent of a controversial contaminated-soil dump near Shawnigan Lake.

As citizens rallied against the dump approved by Premier Christy Clark’s Liberal government, Collins became something of a local hero. A timely leap into provincial politics beckoned.

But now Collins, 36, has suddenly dropped out of the contest for the NDP nomination in the riding of Cowichan Valley.

“I wish I could say that my decision is unrelated to sexism and harassment that I experienced during my campaign, but that would be untrue,” Collins said last week in a Facebook post that stunned her supporters.

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines