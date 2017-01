Mariah Carey Shrugs off New Year’s Eve Lip-Synch Meltdown: ‘S*** Happens’

Mariah Carey shrugged off an awkward, botched New Year’s Eve performance plagued by technical difficulties early Sunday, observing: “S*** happens.”

The singer struggled through her Times Square appearance that was aired on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” on ABC.