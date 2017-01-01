NB NDP Leader Dominic Cardy resigns amid party ‘infighting’

Dominic Cardy has resigned as New Brunswick’s NDP leader, saying he can no longer fight the “destructive forces” within the party.

In a statement released Sunday, Cardy said he “cannot lead a party where a tiny minority of well-connected members refuse to accept the democratic will of the membership.”

“Limited time and energy is being wasted on infighting before the election,” he said.

“That contributed to our loss in 2014 as it will in 2018. Those same destructive forces continue their sterile battle, ignoring the will of the party they claim to champion, using language from the 1930s and policies from the 1970s. There is nothing progressive about this behaviour.”