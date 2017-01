Provincial police investigate fatal tractor accident near Tweed

TWEED, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal tractor accident near Tweed.

Officers dispatched to the scene on Colonization Road Saturday night found a tractor had rolled over.

Investigators say the tractor driver, 32-year-old Myles Biggs of Tweed, died at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The Canadian Press