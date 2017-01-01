Rising oil prices could improve Alberta NDP approvals, pollster says

A rise in oil prices over 2017 could lead to an uptick in support for Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, but her NDP government will still face an opposition that’s gaining steam.

Notley, whose approvals were at 31 per cent in a December poll by Angus Reid, has faced a struggling economy in Alberta since her election in 2015, but that could change if oil prices continue their slow rise from 12-year lows, even with a carbon tax coming into effect this week.

“Any rise will have an incremental effect on provincial coffers, on the provincial economy and then finally on sentiment,” said Quito Maggi, the president and CEO of Mainstreet Research.

“The economy does have a chilling effect, especially after prolonged, historically low oil prices, comparative to what the majority of the population in Alberta is used to,” said Maggi.

The oil price slide was accompanied by rising unemployment in Alberta, which increased from an unemployment rate of 4.6 per cent in January 2015 to about 9 per cent in November 2016.

Over the course of the price decline relative optimism about both personal finances and the provincial economy have trended down