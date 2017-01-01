Trudeau must protect Canadian jobs from Trump policies: Rona Ambrose

Rona Ambrose. (Photograph by Jessica Deeks)

Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose says Donald Trump’s election “changes everything” for Canada and is questioning whether the Liberal government will reconsider some of its major policy planks to keep the country competitive.

Ms. Ambrose, who holds her position until the new Conservative leader is chosen in May, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to come up with a plan to protect Canadian jobs in the face of the president-elect’s pledge to renegotiate the North American free-trade agreement and lower corporate and income taxes.

“Now Trump is elected and this changes everything. The government is not recognizing that or responding to it,” Ms. Ambrose said in a year-end interview in her Parliament Hill office.