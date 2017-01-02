Canada’s opening stance for NAFTA talks: Common ground, not confrontation

The Canadian government is signalling the approach it intends to take should Donald Trump make good on his promise to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. is laying out some starting principles such as co-operation instead of confrontation.

In a lengthy interview, David MacNaughton expressed his desire to see the countries propose common-ground, common-sense ideas that improve the old agreement instead of flinging out hardball demands that could produce deep, drama-filled bargaining.

“We have done an extensive amount of work (to prepare for this),” MacNaughton said in the year-end interview. “We have a good sense of what would be in Canada’s interest….

“(But) the areas we need to focus on — and I think we are focusing on — is where is it not just in Canada’s interest, but in Canada and the United States’ interest…

“I think if we’re just blatantly trying to push something that works for us but doesn’t work for them, that’s not going to be… quite as easy.”

There’s already enough potential for trade tussles with the incoming Trump administration.

They include the incoming president’s vow to fight certain tax policies of other countries; his preference for Buy American restrictions on infrastructure projects; the ongoing softwood lumber dispute; and increasing anger from U.S. dairy producers over Canadian import restrictions.

Aware of the irritants that could erupt in 2017, th