Dick Clark Productions rejects Mariah Carey’s sabotage claim

Dick Clark Productions is hitting back against Mariah Carey’s claim it sabotaged her live performance on its New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special.

Carey’s disaster during the annual New Year’s Eve special in Times Square made international headlines: The superstar vocally stumbled through her short set, failing to sing for most of it despite a pre-recorded track of her songs playing in the background.

Carey was visibly upset during the performance. Her representative, Nicole Perna, blamed technical difficulties and in an interview with Billboard ,she said Dick Clark Productions hampered Carey’s performance.