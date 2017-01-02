Facing growing North Korea nuke threat, Trump vows: ‘It won’t happen!’

President-elect Donald Trump had a message Monday for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his latest missile threats.

“North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won’t happen!” Trump tweeted.

Trump quickly followed that up with a charge that China was doing nothing to help the US cope with the rogue nation.

“China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won’t help with North Korea. Nice!” Trump wrote.

The President-elect launched his verbal missiles after the autocratic 32-year-old North Korean leader declared in a televised New Year’s Day speech that his military is on the brink of testing its first intercontinental ballistic missile: a rocket that can be equipped with nuclear weapons and is powerful enough to reach any part of the US.