Facing growing North Korea nuke threat, Trump vows: ‘It won’t happen!’

By — Jan 2 2017

President-elect Donald Trump had a message Monday for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his latest missile threats.

“North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won’t happen!” Trump tweeted.
Trump quickly followed that up with a charge that China was doing nothing to help the US cope with the rogue nation.
“China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won’t help with North Korea. Nice!” Trump wrote.
The President-elect launched his verbal missiles after the autocratic 32-year-old North Korean leader declared in a televised New Year’s Day speech that his military is on the brink of testing its first intercontinental ballistic missile: a rocket that can be equipped with nuclear weapons and is powerful enough to reach any part of the US.

