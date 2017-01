Gas will be ‘far more expensive’ in 2017: analyst

Dan McTeague, an analyst from GasBuddy.com, told CTV News Channel Monday that he predicts the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will restrict supply this year and that will cause prices to climb to levels not seen since perhaps 2014. That summer, the average retail price at the pumps topped $1.41.

McTeague said the impact of OPEC’s restrictions combined with the new carbon pricing introduced in Ontario and Alberta mean “the cost of energy is going to be far more expensive.