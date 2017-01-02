Ontario police watchdog investigating after woman, 60, taken to hospital

TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in Toronto.

The Special Investigations Unit says Toronto police were called to a home early Monday morning.

The agency says police found a 60-year-old woman between that home and another house, and the woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It didn't specify how the woman sustained her injuries, but is asking anyone with information to come forward.

The SIU is an arm's-length organization that investigates reports of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.

The Canadian Press