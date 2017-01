Ontario woman among those killed in Istanbul nightclub attack

A Milton, Ont., woman named Alaa Al-Muhandis is among the 39 people killed in the New Year’s Day attack at a popular Istanbul nightclub, CBC News has learned.

Al-Muhandis’s brother Mohammad says he received a call from her husband on Monday.

“He told me that she passed away. I don’t know even know how to tell my mom,” said Mohammad Al-Muhandis in an interview.