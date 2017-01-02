Policy thinking for the next 50 years

Our politicians need to be pushed to think long-term, even as the world seems impossible to predict.

When Lester B. Pearson lit the Centennial Flame in front of Parliament Hill on January 1, 1967, Canada was on the cusp of major change in many areas. At that time, the country was still fundamentally white (only 3.2 percent of the population did not report European heritage in the 1961 census), but it would begin to see substantial increases in immigration. Women were starting to have a sustained foothold in the workplace, including as members of Parliament. And a national unity crisis was on the horizon.