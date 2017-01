The challenges ahead for the Liberal government

The Liberal government checked off a number of the biggest items on its to-do list in 2016 — introducing the Canada Child Benefit, withdrawing fighter jets from the mission in Iraq and Syria, a national climate agreement and meeting with the premiers — but some are only partly underway. An inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women is set to kick off early in the new year, with the promised legislation to legalize marijuana seemingly on the way.