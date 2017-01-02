Trudeau vacationing in Bahamas, PMO says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, holding his son Hadrian, waves as he steps off the plane with his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau during a welcome ceremony at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is vacationing in the Bahamas, his second Caribbean winter holiday in a row.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed to reporters Monday that Trudeau has flown to Bahamas’ capital city Nassau for his vacation – after previously not providing a location to reporters.

“Here is what I can confirm,” PMO spokesperson Andrée-Lyne Hallé said in a curt email to iPolitics. “He was flown to Nassau. He is taking private time with his family in the area.”

Last year around this time, Canadian media found out details about Trudeau’s Christmas vacation at an exclusive villa in St. Kitts and Nevis through local media and the celebrity gossip site TMZ. That trip’s details became public when the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis posted pictures of himself with Trudeau in front of a government plane.