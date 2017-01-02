Trudeau’s divide and conquer strategy pays off

A year ago, I made a prediction that actually came true.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was still insouciantly snapping selfies, I suggested the “difficult arbitrages” he faced in doling out federal cash transfers would bring his honeymoon to an end by setting up a nasty clash with the provinces before 2016 was out. Whether Mr. Trudeau can avoid all-out warfare with his provincial counterparts is the big question facing his government in 2017.

Mr. Trudeau came to power promising a new era of “collaborative federal leadership” after a decade of Stephen Harper’s practice of avoiding potential conflicts with the provinces by writing big cheques for health and equalization, no questions asked. That period would have come to an end no matter who won the 2015 election, since Mr. Harper had signalled well before his defeat that he planned to slash the rate of growth in health transfers starting in 2017.

Still, Mr. Harper would not have risked further poisoning relations with the provinces by attaching strings to federal health transfers. Hence, the Trudeau government’s move to offer a flat 3.5-per-cent annual increase in block health grants to the provinc