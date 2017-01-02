Wildrose still seems to be flirting with denial of man-made climate change in 2017

Welcome to the New Year, much like the Old Year.

If you want to see what’s ahead in Alberta politics for 2017, just take a look in the rear-view mirror to the big issues of 2016: a lingering economic recession; Jason Kenney’s bid to merge the Progressive Conservative party with the Wildrose; protests against the provincial carbon tax.

It’s as if the movie Groundhog Day had become Groundhog Year.

And another repeating issue that has already popped up its head in 2017: the Wildrose opposition trying to make up its mind about man-made climate change.